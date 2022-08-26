Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto

An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, called Air Canada “the worst airline in North America” in a tweet posted Friday.

Lewis says representatives for the airline kicked him out of first class on Friday morning with little notice or explanation when he approached the gate at Orlando International Airport, ripping up his ticket.

Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something.

“Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight,” the actor said.

“They said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando.”

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Lewis said he hadn’t made it to Pearson yet to speak to an Air Canada representative.

“Air Canada customer service is s***e,” he said. “And we as a society should not be okay with normalizing the profiteering of overbooking and kicking people off flights.”

When reached for comment, Air Canada told CTV News Toronto the matter was under review, and can't yet provide further comment. The airline responded to Lewis' tweet Friday, saying they regret to hear of his experience, and asking the actor to direct message them for further assistance.

Lewis is scheduled to make an appearance at this year’s Fan Expo on Aug. 27 and 28.