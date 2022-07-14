Harvest Algoma launches summer breakfast program

To address summer services gaps, Harvest Algoma is again holding its Every Breakfast Counts campaign.

It’s designed to provide meals to youth who rely on breakfast programs offered during the school year.

This week, volunteers were stuffing paper bags with nutritious items such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, cheese and bread. Deron Barlow, community outreach manager, said the bagged meals are distributed to various agencies and community centres.

“Some are going to the pools, some are going to some of the community centres," said Barlow.

"Some are going to satellite drop-off centres where they’re then held and kids just come and pick them up, or they’re delivered to wherever the kids are going for that day."

Campaign coordinator Jamie Talbot said offering a breakfast program outside of the school year is essential.

“During the school year, there’s all these different resources for kids to get food,” said Talbot.

“I know because when I was in elementary school, I saw some of it myself. I saw the kitchen workers, all that stuff. But in the summer, there’s not really any of those resources.”

The Every Breakfast Counts program will run until the end of August. Organizers are hoping to deliver up to 850 meals every week.