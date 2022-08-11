Harvest has not begun for most Sask. producers: crop report

Most producers across Saskatchewan have not started harvest operations, according to the latest crop report from the province.

Overall harvest progress has reached one per cent, as producers in the southwest and west-central regions mainly have harvesting operations in full swing, a news release said.

However, one per cent is only slightly behind the five year average for this time period (Aug. 2 to Aug. 8) with seven per cent of harvest complete last year at this time.

“Most of the southern half of the province did not get much rain over the past week, with most rainfall reports being between trace amounts and 10 mm; the Weyburn area, however, received 25 mm. Further north, the Rosthern and Hague areas received 35 mm, while in the west, Macklin area producers received up to 61 mm over the course of an evening. Prince Albert also received some localized and very heavy rainfall, with some producers reporting 71 mm over two days,” a news release said.

Topsoil moisture conditions continued to decline, currently rated as three per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 24 per cent short and 15 per cent very short, the province said.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 56 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and 20 per cent very short, according to the province.

Wind, heavy rain, hail, drought stress, heat, wildlife and grasshoppers were the main causes of crop loss from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.

WATCH OUT FOR FARM MACHINERY

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) wants motorists to be on the lookout for farm machinery on Saskatchewan highways as more and more producers begin harvest operations.

“That’s another good reason that when you’re driving, you should avoid distractions and just drive. Keeping your attention focused on the road ensures you’ll be prepared for whatever you may encounter,” a release from SGI said.

Other tips for sharing the road around farm equipment include:

Farm machinery is slow moving, so you’ll come up on it quickly when driving at highway speeds.

You’re even more likely to see farm machinery on grid roads, which are narrower and offer drivers less space to pass.

Do not pass unless you’re sure that it’s safe to do so. Take it easy, slow down and enjoy the scenic country views if you can’t safely get around the equipment until it leaves the road.

It’s important to be patient and remember that the person driving or towing that farm equipment is likely moving it a short distance from one field to another.

Following too closely may put you in the farmer’s blind spot. Hang back a bit.

The machinery may not have turn signals. Drivers preparing to pass farm equipment should make sure that the farmer isn’t about to turn left into a field. Look down the road and anticipate where the farmer may be going.

When you do pass, give yourself plenty of space, because farm equipment can be deceptively long and wide.

SGI said there are a small number of collisions between vehicles and farm equipment each year, adding this type of collision is significantly more likely to result in injury.