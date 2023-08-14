Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule

Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture has rated the majority of Saskatchewan’s crops as being in good to fair condition – with four per cent of harvest completed throughout the province.

Most of the progress is being led by the southwest area of Saskatchewan which is responsible for 11 per cent of the current harvest.

This puts producers ahead of this time last year – when one percent of harvest was complete.

While being ahead of schedule is promising, there are still concerns for producers.

One major concern: Those pesky grasshoppers.

“Grasshoppers are really a prominent issue for a lot of producers,” said Mackenzie Hladun, a crops extension specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture.

“They saw them all throughout the entire growing season. Quite a few of them saw it all the way from seeding up until the crop is entering the bin.”

In addition to pests – the abnormally dry conditions Saskatchewan has seen over the past several harvests is still a concern.

“We’re very much ahead of schedule in a lot of places in the province right now,” said Grant McLellan, CEO of Saskbeef.

“The residual moisture that’s available this year has been very, very low and in southwest Saskatchewan it continues to be another year of drought. For some areas that’s year six or seven so the outlook for harvest is certainly not ideal.”

As always, the future of harvest is dependant on weather.

Mclellan says that many producers are crossing their fingers for the weather to remain consistent with current conditions for the remainder of harvest.