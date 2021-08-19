Harvest progressing quickly in Sask., says provincial crop report

Harvest in Saskatchewan is progressing quickly, with 20 per cent of the crop now combined and in the bin.

The Ministry of Agriculture said this is well ahead of the five-year average of four per cent.

“Unfortunately, the only reason why we’re at 20 per cent is how quickly producers can go through their fields because of how poor they are,” said Matthew Struthers, a crop expansion specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture.

The province said some producers have indicated yields are worse than they expected, while producers who got timely rains are reporting closer to average yields.

“In areas where there was rain, they’re getting yields a little bit closer to average, so that’s good to see,” said Struthers.

Crop damage caused by wind, heat, drought stress, gophers and insects, such as grasshoppers and flea beetles, remained the same over the past week, according to the report.

Struthers said the second generation of flea beetle has appeared, and fields are still overrun with grasshoppers. He added grasshoppers have been a problem for the last three weeks, and options to deal with the are limited now that harvest has started.

Struthers explained most producers are opting to combine as quickly as they can before the grasshoppers can do too much damage.

Rain will not make any difference to crop yields for this year, but the government said producers who receive rain are happy to finally see it, despite causing a delaying to combining.

The heat and lack of rain also impacted livestock producers drying up pastures and hurting feed supplies.

“Rain always has some benefit and we need some soil moisture going in to next year,” said Kelcy Elford, president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

The Ministry of Agriculture said pastures that no longer have cattle on them will benefit from the rain and have a chance to recover from the severe drought conditions.

“It’s early enough that grass can start to grow a little bit again, as far as a significant amount of feed production as a result of this rain, most likely not,” said Elford.

Concern about fire risk is still very high, and the province is reminding farmers to keep firefighting equipment close by.