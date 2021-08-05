Harvest underway in Sask., according to provincial crop report
Saskatchewan producers have starting harvesting their crops – well ahead of schedule – after a hot and dry summer season.
According to the provincial crop report, three per cent of crop is now combined, which is above the five-year average of less than one per cent at this time of year.
The Ministry of Agriculture said another three per cent of crop is ready to combine, and it expects that number to rise quickly as crops continue to dry down from the heat.
Pasture conditions continue to be impacted by the weather. The province said pasture conditions across Saskatchewan are rated as 19 per cent fair, 35 per cent poor and 46 per cent very poor.
Crops continue to be damaged by the heat, drought and wind. The ministry said grasshoppers are still an issue, but there is little producers can do now that harvest has started.
The government said producers are being extra vigilant for combine and field fires that could spark during harvest in the dry conditions.
