Harvey the Hound to remain in Calgary Humane Society kennel until $100K raised

Harvey the Hound is helping support the Calgary Humane Society by pledging to remain inside one of the shelter's kennels until $100,000 can be raised.

The Calgary Flames mascot took time off from his playoff preparations to visit the facility on Thursday and crawl inside one of the humane society's newly renovated kennels.

The money will go toward the shelter's Facility Enhancement Project, a $14.3 million expansion aimed at benefiting not just the animals who end up there but also the community through programming and events.

One of the Calgary Humane Society’s long-time donors has already agreed to match the $100,000, once raised.

This year marks the humane society's centennial, a milestone that executive director Carrie Fritz calls monumental.

"We celebrate 100 years of helping vulnerable animals in our community and look to the future of animal welfare as we continue our mission to help as many animals as we can.”

To donate to the Calgary Humane Society and help free Harvey the Hound you can visit the shelter's website.

Harvey the Hound took time off from prepping for the @NHLFlames playoffs to help raise funds for his furry pals here at CHS



Help him raise $100K to celebrate 100 years at the shelter. All donations will be matched!



