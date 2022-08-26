Hatchet incident leads to arrest of Regina woman

A Regina woman is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident with a hatchet.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of McIntyre Street for a report of a weapons offence on Thursday around 9:40 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they arrested a 30-year-old woman and found she had a hatchet, a knife, and a homemade “slam gun” with ammunition.

She is charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The accused made her first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon.