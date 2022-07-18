Hate crime investigator looking into incident at Wortley Village Pride Festival

An incident at the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival on Saturday is now being looked at by a London police hate crime investigator.

Organizers told CTV News at the time, the event was interrupted by a couple who allegedly got out of a truck and started swinging a two-by-four at guests.

People quickly called police who responded within minutes to de-escalate the situation.

Officers took a person into custody on Saturday and now say a man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing a disturbance.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by a hate crime investigator.

A statement from London Police Service Chief Steve Williams reads:

“This weekend at an event meant to celebrate our LGBT2QIA+ community, a disturbance occurred involving individuals not participating in the festivities, leading to criminal charges against one man. The investigation into this disturbance and those involved is ongoing. We continue to appeal to anyone with any information or video of the incident to please reach out if they have not yet shared it with us.

Let me be clear – the London Police Service (LPS) will not tolerate acts of intolerance, bias or hate against any member of our community. Our community is rich with diversity, and every individual has a right to feel safe on our streets, and in our neighbourhoods.

I want to assure Londoners that the LPS will have a large and visible presence at this weekend’s Pride Parade, including both on-duty uniformed officers and off-duty officers who will be marching in the parade as participants. As with any large-scale event, we have a full operational plan in place to ensure the safety of participants and those who line the parade route in support.

We will continue to work with Pride London throughout the week to ensure any Pride Week concerns are addressed so that all individuals are able to celebrate safely, and to offer our continued support to the LGBT2QIA+ community.”