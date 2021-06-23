Hate crime suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released photos of a suspect in an alleged hate crime in the downtown area earlier this month.
A woman went to retrieve a package from the lobby of her residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue S.W. about 9:30 p.m. on June 13.
After picking the package up, the woman reported that a man approached her and uttered a racial slur directed at her.
"The victim confronted the man, who then threatened to physically harm her and then fled the area on a red bicycle, traveling east toward Sixth Street S.W.," police said in a release.
The suspect is described as:
- About 25 years old;
- 177 centimetres (5'10") tall;
- Having a slim build;
- Wearing a black baseball hat, and;
- Riding a red bike.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.