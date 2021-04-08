Hate crimes investigator looking into anti-Semitic graffiti in Victoria

Police in B.C.'s capital are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on a Jewish community centre Tuesday.

Staff at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning on Glasgow Street in Victoria called police to report that they had discovered the hateful messages, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

The centre's staff moved quickly to remove the messages and review surveillance video, police said, adding that two suspects were caught on camera tagging the centre.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects, and the department's hate crime investigator is looking into the incident.

"Hate has no place in Victoria or Esquimalt," police said in their release.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the incident should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police did not describe the specific content of the graffiti in their release, but the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs posted a photo of the incident on Twitter.

"Jewish children have a right to feel safe in places of learning and recreation, and should never have to come across such hateful slogans when coming to the Chabad Centre in Victoria," the centre said in its tweet.

Jewish children have a right to feel safe in places of learning and recreation, and should never have to come across such hateful slogans when coming to the Chabad Centre in #Victoria. pic.twitter.com/fAt8w5c7O7