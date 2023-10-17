Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton

Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.

On Monday morning, a man in a vehicle reportedly shouted anti-Palestinian comments at students outside Queen Elizabeth High School.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools confirmed a teacher who witnessed the incident brought the students inside and called police.

No one was hurt.

Police are investigating the registered owner of the vehicle.

A man has also been arrested in connection with what police are calling a "threat-related incident" outside a grocery store over the weekend.

On Sunday around 2:50 p.m., police were called to 110 Street and 153 Avenue for a disturbance.

"When officers arrived, they located a male suspect who was acting aggressively, yelling racial slurs and uttering threats directed at the Muslim community," the Edmonton Police Service said in a Tuesday release.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, but EPS said he resisted.

He was eventually taken into custody without incident.

The 50-year-old man has been charged with mischief, uttering threats and resisting arrest.

The EPS Hate Crimes Unit is also recommending Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in the case, allowing courts to consider increased sentencing where there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.

The man can't be named because the charges have not yet been sworn.

"The EPS takes hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously. These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities," EPS wrote.

Hate incidents, such as racial slurs or gestures, can be reported online.

Hate crimes, such as violence, graffiti, hateful literature or mailouts, threatening phone calls, and/or destruction of religious property or symbols should be reported to 911 if it's an emergency, or 780-423-4567.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa