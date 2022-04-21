Hate crimes unit investigating white powder deliveries to 2 Edmonton mosques

The EPS Hate Crime and Violent Extremism Unit is investigating after an unknown white powder was delivered to two Edmonton mosques in two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Friday, April 15 at a mosque in the area of 43 Street and 33 Avenue, the second incident occurred on Thursday at a mosque at 61 Avenue and 172 Street.

According to police, the powder was found to be innocuous, but local officials are still concerned.

The National Council of Muslims says in both cases, the packages were opened by employees, who came into contact with the powder.

“We are alarmed at the series of packets mailed to mosques in the Edmonton area,” the organization said in a news release.

“We condemn these acts and urge the Edmonton Police Service to investigate these incidents as potentially hate-motivated.”

The council is asking anyone who receives a suspicious package to call 911.

'AN ATTACK ON ALL'

Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement on social media that he was disturbed by the two incidents.

"I urge anyone with knowledge of this to contact police," Kenney said. "An attack on one community is an attack on all."

"Canada has no room for this type of hatred," said Tim Uppal, Edmonton Mill Woods MP, on Twitter.

"I stand with the Muslim community who were threatened during the holy month of Ramadan."