Hate graffiti discovered in Greely park

Ottawa police are investigating the discovery of hate graffiti in a park in Greely.

Police say graffiti was reported on a pillar in a park on Meadow Drive on Friday. The address for the graffiti is the Greely Community Centre.

"Patrol officers responded and covered it up to prevent further victimization," police said on Twitter.

"Officers will stay on site until the city removes the graffiti."

The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating.

