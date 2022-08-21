'Hate has no home here': North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies stand up against hate and intimidation

In the last month and a half, anti-2SLGBTQ+ hate has surged in North Bay, following attacks towards North Bay's 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Even the darkest days can be filled with the colours of the Pride flag.

"This is overwhelming. It's very nice to see the support," Peter Haddow, who is gay and a supporter of OutLoud North Bay, told CTV News.

On Sunday, OutLoud North Bay, a child youth hub, which was one of the victims of targeted hate, organized a community demonstration and photo opportunity against homophobia and to stand with victims of abuse.

"If I was taught anything last month it was to stand on my own two feet and show the kids that love and acceptance is the only way," said Seth Compton, the executive director of OutLoud North Bay.

It all started when OutLoud North Bay was scheduled to host a youth drag show.

A controversial U.S. social media page called the ‘Libs of TikTok’ caught wind of it and posted about it on its social media pages spurring its followers to direct hate towards the safe space.

Staff and youth were subjected to online harassment and death threats.

Compton was described online as both a 'child groomer' and a 'pedophile'.

Jackson Pauls, a member of OutLoud North Bay, said he was 'disappointed' to see the amount of messages roll in.

"You cannot silence us and we are going to keep growing as a community and every community should be growing and thriving and not scared to live here," Pauls added.

Compton says the space is still getting online messages, but it has slowed down.

The drag show is being re-scheduled.

Then, only weeks later, the North Star Guardians, a motorcycle group that publicly supports OutLoud, fell victim to anti-2SLGBTQ+ vehicle vandalism.

A club member's truck was spray painted on the interior and exterior and the front seats were slashed with a knife.

"That kind of behaviour is not acceptable and the community is against it," Lorieann Whittaker, the motorcycle group’s treasurer, said.

Both incidents remain open North Bay Police Services investigations. Police are still looking to confirm if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-472-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“It's unfortunate these two events sort of put a bad taste in people's mouths within the community," Inspector Jeff Warner said.

The message from 2SLGBTQ+ members and allies is that they are not backing down and won't stand for bigotry or intimidation.