'Hate has no place in our communities': Ontario invests $1.7 million to fight hate

A timely announcement to reduce the rise in hate crimes in Ottawa by the Ontario government took place Monday at Ottawa Police headquarters.

The government announced its investing more than $1.7 million to help stop hate crimes across the province.

Solicitor general Michael Kerzner said in a news release on Monday the funding is meant to address the root cause of hate crimes.

“Acts that incite hatred, fear and intimidation have no place in our communities,” said Kerzner.

The funding will go to community organizations and will be delivered over two years through the Safer and Vital Communities (SVC) Grant program. It will also be focusing on cultural, ethnic and faith-based hate in the communities that have experienced an increase in hate crime, read the release.

Community, not-for-profit organizations and First Nation Band Councils can take advantage of the grant program by partnering with their local police service, adds the release.

“The Ottawa Police Service is pleased to join the Ontario government in announcing the call for applications for the Safer and Vital Communities Grant,” said Ottawa Police Service chief Eric Stubbs.

“The theme for this year’s grant is especially timely as we are seeing an increase in hate crime and hate-motivated incidents in Ottawa. We encourage anyone who has experienced a hate crime or hate-motivated incident to report it to their local authorities. Hate has no place in our communities, and I believe this grant will help combat hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.”

This grant program is part of the government’s $20 million investment through the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism to fight Islamophobia and antisemitism.

“There is zero tolerance for hate, racism and discrimination in Ontario,” said Ontario's Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.Michael Ford.

“Our government continues to be focused on taking action to address the disturbing rise in hate incidents and build a stronger Ontario where everyone feels safe and protected. The Safer and Vital Communities Grant will help empower communities to work together to combat hate, keep communities safe and foster a more inclusive and welcoming province for all.”

Applications will be available online starting end of January till Feb. 26.

Successful organizations will receive up to $85,000 for each of the two years. Transfer Payment Ontario.

Hate crimes have grown 20 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021, read the release, where 1,721 incidents of hate were reported.

A total of $86 million in grants and programs to protect faith and cultural communities has been allocated by the The Ontario government, since 2021, adds the release.