Hate incidents and discrimination reporting system launching in K-W

The Coalition of Muslim Women K-W is launching a hate incidents and discrimination reporting system.

The group plans to launch the system on Thursday to compile reports from victims and witnesses.

Sarah Safiq, the director of programming services with the group, says incidents of hate and discrimination too often go unreported.

“I know someone whose hijab was pulled and she did not report it to the police,” she said. “We don’t even have the system to report discrimination and incidents, so that’s really important.

“We’re really encouraging the community members to participate.”

The system is being supported by government funding and will also allow CMW to offer support for victims.