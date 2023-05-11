Hate-motivated assault under investigation: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating a report of a hate-motivated assault that occurred in Waterloo.

Police said on Wednesday around 1 p.m., a 59-year-old man was walking in the area of Willis Way and Caroline Street South when occupants of a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz approached him.

The occupants of the vehicle began to yell racial slurs at the man, police said.

One of the occupants also threw a plastic water bottle at the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.