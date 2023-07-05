'Hate-motivated' disturbance on LRT leads to charges: police
Waterloo regional police say a 26-year-old man is facing several charges after a "hate-motivated" disturbance onboard an LRT train on Tuesday.
Police said the man was on an LRT train travelling from Conestoga Mall to Fairview Park Mall when he allegedly approached numerous people on the train, made xenophobic comments and caused verbal disputes.
According to police, officers were also contacted after the man exited the train at Fairview Park Mall, where he then returned to his nearby residence and became abusive towards family members.
The man has been charged with the following:
- Causing a disturbance
- Assault
- Mischief under $5,000
- Uttering threats
Police say it is believed there are unidentified victims that were present on the LRT train during the time of the disturbance.
As a result, police are asking anyone who may have been a victim in this incident or who has information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
