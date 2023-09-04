iHeartRadio

Hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener playground under investigation


A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti found at a Kitchener playground.

Officers were called to the playground in the Country Hills area on Friday.

They found graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, drawn on the playground equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.  

12