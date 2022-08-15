Hate-motivated graffiti etched into door of Waterloo business

Waterloo regional police are investigating after graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, was found etched into the front door of a Waterloo business.

In a media release, police said the graffiti was reported on Saturday Aug. 13 in the area of King Street North and Dupont Street.

Police believe it happened sometime between Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.