Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener park

The washroom in Kitchener’s Victoria Park. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

Police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti found in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

On Saturday around 9:45 p.m., Waterloo regional police received a report of graffiti, including hate-motivated writing, drawn on a bulletin board in the park’s washroom facility near Schneider Avenue.

Officials said the exact time frame of this incident is unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate.

