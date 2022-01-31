Hate-motivated graffiti found at new sports park in Port Elgin, Ont.
Saugeen Shores Police say they’re investigating hate-motivated graffiti spray painted on a building at the newly constructed, Lamont Sports Park, in Port Elgin, Ont.
Police say several homophobic and racial slurs were found, spray painted on a utility shed, at the sports park, over the weekend. It’s believed the mischief occurred sometime last week.
Signs and markers on a snowmobile trail near the sports park, were also spray painted, stolen, or damaged.
“Hate crimes are intended to cause harmful divisions in our community and emotional trauma to the victimized group. These actions are not acceptable on any level,” says Saugeen Shores Police Chief Kevin Zettel.
“Our investigators will be following all available leads to identify those responsible,” he says.
Police believe the trail damage and hateful graffiti were likely done by the same person, or persons.
If you can provide information concerning this hate crime, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-9200. You may also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
