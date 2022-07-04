Hate-motivated graffiti found in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti that was spray-painted on a sidewalk in the area of East Street and Elliott Street in Cambridge.

Police said sometime between 4:40 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 the graffiti appeared on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.