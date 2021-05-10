Hate-motivated graffiti found on trees, fence in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti spray-painted on trees and a fence in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

Officials said the graffiti was reported on May 7 in the area of Greencroft Court. In a news release, police said they found "hate-motivated writing and symbols."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

