Hate-motivated graffiti in Kitchener bus shelter under investigation

A bus shelter at Westheights Drive near Queens Boulevard in Kitchener. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 7, 2022)

An instance of hate-motivated graffiti is being looked into by Waterloo regional police.

Reports of the graffiti at a Westheights Drive and Queens Boulevard bus shelter first came in around 3 p.m. Friday.

The exact time frame of when the hate-motivated writing was put up is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

