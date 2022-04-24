Hate-motivated graffiti reported in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after hate-motivated graffiti was discovered in Cambridge.

They said sometime Wednesday or Thursday, someone wrote and drew symbols on the side of a building near Gail Street and Avenue Road.

It was reported to police on Thursday.

No details have been released about the content of the hate-motivated graffiti.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.