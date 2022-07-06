iHeartRadio

Hate-motivated graffiti spray-painted onto Kitchener community chalkboard: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Regional police are investigating after a community chalkboard in Kitchener was reportedly spray-painted with hate-motivated graffiti.

Police were told about the incident around 1:10 p.m. on Monday July 4, but it's believed the vandalism sometime on June 28 in the area of Waterloo St. and Ferdinand Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

