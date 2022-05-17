iHeartRadio

Hate motivated graffiti under investigation in Cambridge

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo regional police are investigating graffiti was drawn on the side of a building in the area of Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.   According to police, it happened sometime between May 13 and May 16, and included hate-motivated writing.   Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
