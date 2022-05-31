Hate-motivated incident on LRT in Waterloo under investigation

Waterloo regional police are looking for two young people who allegedly harassed a woman on the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Waterloo.

In a media release, police said the incident happened on Sunday, May 29.

After an initial investigation, police are now treating it as a hate-motivated incident.

According to police, the woman was on the train around 5:30 p.m. in the area of University Avenue West and Seagram Drive in Waterloo when she says she was harassed by two young people.

The 37-year-old victim was not physically injured.

One youth is described as a white male, wearing a yellow shirt, backwards ball cap, and blue backpack.

The second youth is described as a white male, wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with a NASA logo on the front and dark shorts.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.