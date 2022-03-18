iHeartRadio

‘Hate-motivated’ symbol engraved into vehicle in Waterloo: police

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a suspect engraved what police term a “hate-motivated symbol and writing” into a vehicle in Waterloo.

In a media release, police said they received a report of the damage to a motor vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Place at around 1:40 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

