Hate-related incident being investigated by London, Ont. police

London police are investigating what they call a hate-related incident after a Progress Pride flag was stolen and burned.

According to police, the flag was taken from a home on Winding Woods Road between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday.

The damaged remnants of the flag were found in the 1900 block of Aldersbrook Road later that morning.

Thanks to video surveillance from neighbouring homes, police were able to get two images of the alleged suspects.

The first is described as wearing beige pants, a light-coloured hooded sweater, dark jacket and dark footwear.

The second suspect was seen on camera wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.