Hate-related vandalism at Bradford home under investigation
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are investigating a hate-related crime after someone vandalized property with homophobic graffiti at a Bradford home.
South Simcoe Police say two vehicles in the driveway, and the house's front door had been spray-painted, and the vehicle's windows and tires were damaged.
Police are appealing for witnesses, security footage or dash cam video of the incident that happened in the Walker Avenue and Morris Road area on Sunday.
They ask anyone with information to contact Det. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 ext. 1040 or via email.
"We will not tolerate hate in our communities. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias," police stated in a release.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.
-
Some regional COVID-19 restrictions lifted in B.C., others expandedWith COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates changing across B.C., regional health orders are also shifting, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman appalled after grandson with cerebral palsy accused of stealing employee’s phone at WalmartA Winnipeg woman is calling on Walmart for an apology after her grandson, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was accused of stealing an employee's phone in October.
-
Sask. travellers returning from southern Africa in two weeks of isolationDozens of travellers are in isolation here in the province – after returning from southern Africa in the last two weeks.
-
First Nations leaders honour OPP commissioner with eagle feathers in OrilliaA small group of First Nations leaders honoured OPP commissioner Tom Carrique at a Tuesday morning ceremony outside the OPP headquarters in Orillia.
-
Meth hidden in painting replaced with placebo in B.C. police plot to bust alleged smugglerA Western Australian man has been charged after an international police investigation, which started in Canada, resulted in the seizure of several kilograms of methamphetamine hidden inside a painting.