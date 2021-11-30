Hate-related vandalism at Bradford home under investigation

Police are investigating a hate-related crime after someone vandalized property with homophobic graffiti at a Bradford home.

South Simcoe Police say two vehicles in the driveway, and the house's front door had been spray-painted, and the vehicle's windows and tires were damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses, security footage or dash cam video of the incident that happened in the Walker Avenue and Morris Road area on Sunday.

They ask anyone with information to contact Det. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 ext. 1040 or via email.

"We will not tolerate hate in our communities. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias," police stated in a release.