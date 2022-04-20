'Hate speech' and 'vulgar images' among spike in mischief incidents reported in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say they are looking into a recent wave of mischief incidents which have caused hundreds of dollars in damage to businesses and public spaces.

Mounties say that over the past month, police have received six reports of graffiti spray painted in the community, including some that features "hate speech and vulgar images."

Police say street signs have also been tampered with over the past month, and in one case a "blockade" was built on a roadway made out of picnic tables and chairs.

"Although the blockade may have been intended as a prank, it could have caused major delays for emergency responders, should there have been an emergency beyond the obstruction," said Shawnigan Lake RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Police say the wave of mischief incidents has taken a "toll on local businesses and community spaces."

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage of the impacted areas to identify any potential suspects, and are asking the community to come forward with information.

"With the nicer weather that comes along in the spring and summer months, we anticipate that there will be people enjoying the village and lakefront areas later into the evening," said Const. Jill Woodley.

"Our hope is that everyone can do their part to keep our village clean and be respectful of the local businesses and parks."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.