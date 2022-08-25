'Hate to see it be torn apart': Free baby grand piano being advertised on Facebook

The owner of a baby grand piano is searching for a new home for the instrument – and the only thing he’s asking in return is that it not be destroyed.

Peter Lietz listed the seven-foot piano for free on Facebook Marketplace in Sechelt, B.C., on Wednesday and it has seen quite a bit of interest so far.

"This is a Pleyel piano built in Paris in 1875," the ad reads. "Some keys no longer hold tuning and the top panel is cracked."

Lietz tells CTV News that while the piano may need some work, he hopes it will play beautiful music once again.

"The soundboard needs to be reworked and that's a major expense. I can't ask for money for this…all I can hope is that it will find a home and it will be appreciated," he says.

"I would just hate to see it be torn apart and dismantled for the wood and end up in the dump."

The piano was purchased in Spain in 1966, where Lietz parents lived at the time. The family then took it with them as they moved to Hong Kong for 13 years, and then to Toronto in 1983 and finally Sechelt in 2008.

Lietz has many fond memories of his father playing the piano growing up.

"My dad passed away in May and I'm in the process of clearing out his space," he says. "The piano has got a very dear place in my heart but I just don't have the space for it."

His dad was a jazz musician and had been eyeing up the piano for quite some time before the purchase – much to the dismay of his wife.

"My mom wouldn't have anything of it until she got her diamond ring," Lietz says.

"She basically said that if on their anniversary there's a knock at the door and there's a piano there, that she's just walking away."

Their anniversary came and sure enough, Lietz says, there was a knock at the door and a piano sitting there.

"So she just leaves the door open and walks away," Lietz says.

Lietz adds that later on, his dad finally convinced her to take a closer look at the piano.

"He opens up the lid and right in the middle of the soundboard wedged in between some strings was her diamond ring," Lietz says.

"She just immediately melted and lost it and cussed him out a little bit for pulling this kind of joke on her."

Lietz says he recalls many nights as a child where he would be in his bedroom and hear the sounds of the piano playing downstairs.

"They would have these wicked jam sessions," he says. "They'd have a little party every now and then."

Lietz says there's at least one person who seems to be very interested in the piano so far.

"I just hope someone can appreciate it," he says. "It would be a shame to see it go to waste."