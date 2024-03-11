iHeartRadio

Hateful anti-pride graffiti covers busy bridge in London


Vauxhall Bridge on Egerton Street was seen vandalized on March 11, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

The entire length of the Vauxhall Bridge has been covered in messages of intolerance.

Sometime on Monday evening, the bridge on Egerton Street was targeted by a vandal who wrote messages along the cement parapet.

The chalk graffiti includes both anti-pride and anti-government messages.

Vauxhall Bridge is a busy route that connects the Glen Cairn neighbourhood to the Hamilton Road business district.

