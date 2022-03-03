Hats On For Healthcare kicks off virtually with a focus on raising funds for mental health

Windsor Regional Hospital launched its ‘Hats On For Healthcare’ campaign on Wednesday in a virtual format.

Any time is a great time to wear a hat, especially if it means raising funds to help support the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

Retired CTV News Windsor anchor Jim Crichton was on hand to MC the kickoff – continuing his efforts to help with good causes and community initiatives.

"This is a fun way to put on a hat as we're talking today, there's a feeling of spring in the air, it's still a fresh day, but there is a hope and a promise and I think the originators of 'Hats On' picked a perfect day to do this,” said Crichton.

Monies raised will upgrade facilities and improve the overall patient-care structure at the hospital. This year, funds will go to support the mental health program at the Ouellette campus.

The public is encouraged to just wear a hat and donate of any amount to support our healthcare in Windsor-Essex.

For more information on how and where to donate, click here.