'Haunted' landmark in South Porcupine gets new owners who want to revitalize Timmins

Brighter days are on the horizon for the Airport Hotel in South Porcupine. The iconic landmark in the east end of Timmins has a new owner.

Judy Dubeau and her husband purchased the historic establishment and took ownership on Feb. 1. They have plans to bring it back to its glory days.

Dubeau has fond memories of the 'Port' and moved back to where she was born and raised after an 18-year stay on the West Coast. They will run it along with their grown children.

“We couldn’t get them to move away from here," said Dubeau. "Both my parents and all of my family are buried at Deadman’s Point just across the water so it’s a comfort -- it’s a comfort zone for me and it’s something that is close and dear to my heart.”

In its 80-year lifespan, the hotel has had several owners.

Timmins Museum curator Karen Bachmann said she had concerns about what would happen when she saw it was for sale.

“I live just up the street from it so I’m always worried about the Airport Hotel. It’s such a fixture on the waterfront and it’s such a fixture in the community," Bachmann said.

"The building is really built along the idea of a flying club, so the colours, the original colours of the building had a lot to do with that ... Inside the floors upstairs there some markings in the floors -- that all had to do with aviation. And of course they had a searchlight that was in the tower that would also guide some of the planes in.”

For now, the Dubeaus have the Shady Lady Bar open and is serving pub food. Long-term plans include reopening the fine dining room, hosting events and renting rooms.

Dubeau said she could confirm what has been known by locals for a long time: the place is haunted.

“There are ghosts," she said.

"I don’t call them ghosts, I call them spirits and they’re healthy spirits and there a lot of creaks and you’ll hear running sometimes. But it just brings a smile to my face.”

Walking through the unique property is like taking a trip to the past. There are many features such as a wooden telephone booth (phone still works) that have stood the test of time.