Haunted Smiths Falls, Ont. house inspires new illusion show

The streets of Smiths Falls are lined with historic Victorian homes, but one in particular called to Ted and Marion Outerbridge.

The world-renowned husband and wife illusionist team settled on a red brick home with a keyhole-shaped entryway, which they've now dubbed 'The Keyhole House.'

"We were just headlining at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and we were looking to move," Marion said.

"So we decided to either move to Las Vegas where a lot of our friends are living or find a beautiful Victorian home, and Smiths Falls kept popping up."

"When we walked in we fell madly in love with the house, instantly the moment we walked through the keyhole," added Ted.

Since moving in, the couple has felt the house to be haunted. Gruesome stains paint the attic walls, eerie noises are heard like clockwork at night, and historic artifacts are littered throughout.

Among the artifacts, a 100-year-old golf ball. Coincidentally, the home was once owned by the grandparents of Smiths Falls professional golfer Brooke Henderson.

But most significantly, eight keys that unlock rooms in the home were found hidden behind the fireplace mantle, along with old photographs and notes.

All of these findings inspired the Outerbridges to write their next stage production, 'Mysteries of the Keyhole House.'

"So the stories are part of the show," Ted says. "We've found old keys behind the fireplace mantle; they're part of the show. One of those keys has superpowers."

"[The audience] will be experiencing some grand illusion, people appearing and disappearing, our ghost. We have a ghost in the show."

"But she's a friendly ghost," adds Marion. "It is still a family show."

The show premieres at the Station Theatre in Smiths Falls on June 30, and will tour the Ottawa Valley throughout the summer.

"This show was born here in Smiths Falls, the community has contributed with ideas and stories, so it all began here," Ted tells CTV News.

Shows will take place in Perth, Carleton Place, and Gananoque.

Tickets can be found here.