'Have a backup plan': couple recounts experience with cancelled vacation

With COVID cases on the rise and restrictions in place once again, anyone who had been planning a sunny vacation this month may find themselves out of luck.

That was the case for London couple Sarvat Tahir and her partner Viki Kowlessar who had a flight booked to visit family in Trinidad and Tobago, but recently found out it was cancelled.

“We’ve had these tickets booked since October,” said Tahir. “Family was all pumped to see us. We’ve been doing a countdown for the last few months. And the first thing I thought was ‘oh man I’m going to have to call them and tell them,’ and it was sad.”

The couple had tickets to fly Westjet out of Toronto’s Pearson Airport Jan. 3rd. When the airline cancelled their flight they received the $563.00 refund for one of the tickets within 24 hours, along with word that the funds for the second ticket would be returned in six to eight weeks.

They were also fortunate to have the money they spent on travel insurance refunded in the form of a hotel voucher.

While they say they knew it was a risk when they booked the tickets in the fall, they thought they would be safe.

It wasn’t to be, said Tahir. “Unfortunately the reason for the cancellation, Westjet, simply said they don’t have the staff to fly the airline.”

She said she was informed by travel site Expedia that Westjet has so many people off due to COVID that the flight couldn’t take place.

And while it may have been an inconvenience, the couple considers themselves lucky because in the end they won’t be at a financial loss.

Tahir advises other travelers to have their ducks in a row before taking flight.

“Have a backup plan, and if you can get credit, be able to take the time at another point to use the tickets,” she said.