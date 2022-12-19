Have a vehicle? Here is how you can help the Christmas Cheer Board

With Christmas six days away, more help is needed to ensure all families in Winnipeg will be able to enjoy the holidays.

The Christmas Cheer Board says it is in urgent need of people to help pick up and deliver food hampers for recipients, due to the high demand the organization has seen, as well as the bad weather last week.

“We probably have upwards of 10,000 hampers that need to be delivered,” said Shawna Bell, executive director of the organization. “That's a lot. And so we just really need folks to come out and volunteer the time to drive for us.”

The board is asking people who are able to do so to volunteer and help deliver hampers.

“We make this super easy,” said Bell. “You come in, you tell us how much time you have and what area of the city you want to go to. We're going to set you up with an area pretty much that's going to work out for you. We can take an hour of your time, we can take two hours of your time, we can take an afternoon really depends on what you've got to give. And we will send you out with a bundle of hampers.”

Volunteers will receive instructions on how to properly deliver the hampers, Bell said.

Those interested in helping can come to the Cheer Board warehouse at 1821 Wellington Ave., which is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. Bell adds those receiving a hamper are being asked to pick it up at the warehouse if possible. More information can be found on the Christmas Cheer Board’s website.

Applications for hampers are being accepted until Dec. 23.