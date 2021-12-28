Have cold or flu symptoms? 'Just stay home': Windsor Regional Hospital CEO

With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Windsor Regional Hospital’s CEO is asking anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms to stay home and isolate.

With testing supplies limited across the province, WRH president and CEO David Musyj says it’s important to ensure essential workers are getting tested so they can come into work and take care of those in need of healthcare.

“Stay home and let the symptoms run their course. Again if you need emergency healthcare seek it. But if it’s flu-like symptoms or cold-like symptoms stay home,” he said.

Ontario’s chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore was set to make an announcement regarding changes to official COVID-19 testing guidelines on Tuesday but it has been postponed for some time later this week.

The changes expected come after a rise in cases driven by the new Omicron variant has made testing difficult for many.

“If you’re double vaccinated or triple vaccinated and come down with cold-like symptoms, sore throat, most likely you’ve got COVID — lock it down,” Musyj said. “Stay home, isolate, contact those who you’ve seen in the last 48 hours form the time you’ve had symptoms and just stay home.”

- With files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu and CTV Toronto's Chris Herhalt.