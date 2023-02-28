Have downed trees or branches? The Municipality of Lakeshore is starting pick-up services

The Municipality of Lakeshore will start pick-up services this week to help residents cleaning up tree branches and limbs downed by the winter storm last week.

Pickup services will occur between Saturday, March 4 and Friday, March 10. All branches needing to be picked up must be placed at the curb by the end of the day on Friday, March 3.

Municipal officials ask downed branches and limbs to be placed at the curb “in a safe manner.” Branches will be processed through a woodchipper by staff and contractors.

Residents are asked to leave debris loose (no strings or wire) and manageable for ease of access.

The following areas are being offered pick-up service:

North of County Road 42 (from County Road 19 to County Road 22, to the east limit of Belle River)

Woodslee (north and south)

Staples

Ruscom

St. Joachim

Stoney Point/Pointe aux Roches

Comber

Lighthouse Cove

Shoreline areas, along the north shore

The municipality says clean-up efforts are for downed branches and tree limbs only and not for yard waste. Residents are reminded to look to the Municipal Collection Calendar or the RecycleCoach app for yard waste collection details.

Alternatively, residents can also drop off limbs and branches at one of the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority drop off depots in Windsor, Kingsville and Essex.

Residents looking to burn limbs and branches are asked to do so safely. For information on burn permits and fire safety, visit the Lakeshore Fire Department’s Open Burning webpage.

Non-emergency issues can continue to be reported to Lakeshore online or by calling the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 ext. 0.