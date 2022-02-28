Have thoughts about snow and ice removal in Edmonton? Let the city know in a new survey

The City of Edmonton is looking for feedback on what snow and ice removal services should look like in future winter seasons.

The survey, open until March 6, will be used by administration to develop options of snow and ice control service enhancements that will be presented to city council in April.

"This survey seeks feedback from Edmontonians on what snow and ice control services are important to them," the city said. "The questions are about lived experiences this season and proposed enhancements for future seasons."

Questions include how satisfied residents were with snow and ice removal activities, whether the city should consider new tools or materials to reduce or prevent ice build-up, and if more frequent plowing or sanding should occur in certain city areas.

Additionally, the survey asks residents to consider whether they prefer city crews to clear snow to the bare pavement on residential roads or leave a five-centimetre snowpack.

The survey also asks Edmontonians to assess how valuable things like time and location-specific parking ban alerts or shortening the length of time parking isn't allowed during a Phase 2 parking ban are.

With unseasonably warm temperatures, city crews dealt with more situations this year where stacked windrows inadvertently blocked drainage access, causing pooling water to create icy conditions during the freeze-thaw cycle.

City council asked administration to create a list of recommendations to evaluate how the city can improve ice and snow removal.

This year, city crews picked up windrows in the north-side neighbourhood of Griesbach as part of a pilot project to help council assess the process and cost of windrow removal in residential areas.

The survey is available online.