Have thoughts about the city's proposed tax increase? Voice them in new survey

As city council discusses the 2022 budget, a new survey allows residents to voice their opinions on a planned 1.8 per cent tax increase.

The City of Edmonton creates fiscal plans in a four-year budget cycle. Next year is the last in this latest cycle and projects a 1.8 per cent increase following a property tax freeze in 2021.

“The City is looking for feedback from Edmontonians and property owners about how the pandemic continues to affect their finances and ability to afford any potential property tax levy increase,” the City said in a statement.

The survey asks for opinions on where a potential tax increase could go toward, or if a property tax decrease is preferred alongside a reduction in services or the quality of services.

Additionally, the survey asks what an "acceptable tax levy increase" would be, offering the options of up to 0.5 per cent, 0.6 to one per cent, between one to two per cent, between two to three per cent, or more than a three per cent increase.

"Whatever adjustments we make, whether it's 1.8 per cent or less, it needs to make sure that we are making Edmontonians' lives better every day," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi last week.

The survey is open until Wednesday at 11:55 p.m.

The information gathered in the survey will be provided to council in December, when councillors will finalize budget deliberations.

This year was the first time Edmonton froze taxes since 1997.

To take the survey, visit the city’s communications and engagement page.