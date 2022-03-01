Have thoughts on Calgary's snow removal program? City wants to hear them

The City of Calgary is asking for input from Calgarians regarding its snow and ice control policy and seven-day snow plan during blasts of wintry weather.

A nine-question survey is now available on the City of Calgary – Snow and Ice Control Policy Review 2022 website, where citizens can provide feedback on how crews address snow and ice on city roads.

"This is an important first step in the city's policy review," said Adam Pawlak, leader of planning and operations with the City of Calgary's roads business unit. "We want to know what is important to Calgarians, and how they feel about their snow services.

"Our goal is to determine what citizen priorities are when it comes to winter service in this city."

Input collected through the survey will be included in a report that will be provided to council in 2023.

The survey is open now and will remain available online through March 25.