Do you live near Perth and own llamas? If so, count your herd. You might be one short.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark say they have been dealing with a runaway llama since Thursday night.

The animal was found roaming in the area of Drummond Concession 7 Road, east of Perth.

Police say the llama is secured, "for the moment." If you are the owner of the llama, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

ANYONE LOSE A LLAMA?? #LanarkOPP have been dealing with a runaway since last night in the area of Drummond Concession 7 east of #Perth. It is secured, for the moment, if you are the owner please call 1-888-310-1122! #LlamaDrama ^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/oUVcvs5NqV