Have you lost a turkey? Ottawa bylaw wants to return it

Do you live in rural east Ottawa? If so, you might want to count your turkeys. You could be missing one.

Ottawa bylaw is on the lookout for the owner of a turkey found roaming in the Navan area on Tuesday.

The turkey was found in the area of McNeely and Russell roads.

"He's super friendly and we'd like to return him home," bylaw tweeted.

If it's your turkey, please dial 311.

