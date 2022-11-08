iHeartRadio

Have you lost a turkey? Ottawa bylaw wants to return it


An Ottawa bylaw officer with a turkey found roaming in Ottawa's east end. (Ottawa Bylaw)

Do you live in rural east Ottawa? If so, you might want to count your turkeys. You could be missing one.

Ottawa bylaw is on the lookout for the owner of a turkey found roaming in the Navan area on Tuesday.

The turkey was found in the area of McNeely and Russell roads.

"He's super friendly and we'd like to return him home," bylaw tweeted.

If it's your turkey, please dial 311.

��, #Navan!
Are you missing your turkey? This fellow was found this morning in the area of McNeely and Russell Roads.

He’s super friendly and we’d like to return him home!

If you’re missing your �� please give us a shout via 311. #OttCity #OttNews @catherinekitts pic.twitter.com/AP3jrBXYOi

— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) November 8, 2022
12