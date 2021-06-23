Have you paid your property taxes? It's due in 1 week

Taxes are due in one week for all property owners in Edmonton.

The city is reminding residents on June 30 property taxes need to be paid. A late payment will result in a five per cent penalty charged to all accounts on July 1, with more penalties later in the year.

However, the normal administration fee to join the Monthly Payment Plan has been waived. The city noted, in order to spread out 2021 tax payments over the year approximately 58 per cent of the balance must be paid up front to avoid the penalty.

Property owners can find out more about their tax increases or decreases on the city's website.

Payents can be made through most financial institutions by phone or online. The city says in-person payments at the Edmonton Service Centre will not be available due to COVID-19.

To review your property tax balance head online.