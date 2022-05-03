Have you recently bought a house? We want to hear from you

Home sales in Canada may have fallen slightly in March, but it doesn't make them much more affordable.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, national home sales fell back by about 5.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis—resulting in an average home price of about $796,000.

That average home price is dependent on location, with some areas—in particular, larger metropolitan centres—rising well above a million dollars.

Real estate brokerage Royal LePage said in April the average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area is about $1,269,900 and is forecasted to surpass $1.3 million by the end of the year.

Chief Financial Commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid attributes the hot real estate marked to a lack of supply, resulting in bidding wars among potential buyers.

But some people have been lucky enough to outbid their peers and snag some prime real estate. Have you purchased a home recently? CTV News Toronto would like to hear from you.

Email us at torontotips@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNewsToronto.ca story.